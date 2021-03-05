Brokerages Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.40. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

SKX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,964. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,000 shares of company stock worth $22,483,400. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $2,196,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

