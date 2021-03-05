Brokerages Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Target Price at $12.43

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 222,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 169,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,416. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

