Brokerages Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Price Target at $109.31

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Best Buy stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,121,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,595. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

