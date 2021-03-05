Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) PT at $23.12

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.12.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock valued at $72,221,822. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,487,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,245,857. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of -386.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

