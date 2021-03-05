Brokerages Set Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) PT at $26.33

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

HTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

HTH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. 3,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hilltop by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 265.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

