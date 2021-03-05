Brokerages Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT at $66.83

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE K traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.23. 235,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $2,071,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $134,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,726,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,415,000 after acquiring an additional 47,689 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

