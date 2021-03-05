Brokerages Set Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT at €104.67

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €104.83 ($123.33).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:KBX traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €105.42 ($124.02). 221,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.41. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

