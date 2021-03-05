Brokerages Set Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) Target Price at GBX 262.80

Shares of Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 262.80 ($3.43).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 257.60 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 270.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.04. Provident Financial plc has a twelve month low of GBX 126.87 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.90 ($5.22). The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £653.31 million and a PE ratio of 17.97.

Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

