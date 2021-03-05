Brokerages Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target at $85.33

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares in the company, valued at $170,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,745,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,800,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,306,038 over the last 90 days. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,429. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

