Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target at $19.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. 2,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. On average, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

