Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $62,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 133,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.02 million, a P/E ratio of -55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

