Brokers Issue Forecasts for AltaGas Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.13.

ALA stock opened at C$19.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.16. The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$21.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

