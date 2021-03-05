Brokers Issue Forecasts for MercadoLibre, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,640.72.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,458.64 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,115.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,844.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,470.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

