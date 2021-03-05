Brokers Offer Predictions for Angion Biomedica Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Angion Biomedica in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.13) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angion Biomedica’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

In other news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,486,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,354 shares of company stock worth $6,503,282.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

