Brokers Set Expectations for ExlService Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ExlService in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $89.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $2,662,448.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,230,431.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,638. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ExlService by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

