Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in February

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the January 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

BCHHF stock opened at $492.03 on Friday. Bucher Industries has a fifty-two week low of $446.00 and a fifty-two week high of $492.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.21.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

