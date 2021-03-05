Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,243,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $1,946,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $4,159,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

