Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.29.

BLDR opened at $42.32 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 216.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

