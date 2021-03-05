Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BMBL traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $59.00. 31,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,203. Bumble has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $84.80.

In other news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

