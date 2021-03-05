Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $281.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $296.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.63.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

