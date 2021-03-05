Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.26.

BURL opened at $281.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $296.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.27 and a 200 day moving average of $229.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $3,310,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

