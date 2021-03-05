Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $21.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

