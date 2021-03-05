Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Short Interest Update

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the January 28th total of 532,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $1.40 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 209.22% and a negative return on equity of 233.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets.

