Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Sells $330,100.00 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,843.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $35.08.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the third quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cactus by 341.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cactus by 75.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the third quarter worth $212,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

