Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cadence Bancorporation traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 11516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

CADE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $11,813,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after acquiring an additional 282,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

