Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.31.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $128.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.09. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 302,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,222 shares of company stock valued at $28,071,579 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,217,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

