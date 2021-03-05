Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $145.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $126.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $128.81 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,222 shares of company stock valued at $28,071,579. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

