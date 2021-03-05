Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.12

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.38. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 4,976 shares traded.

CRNCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Cairn Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.