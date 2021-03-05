Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.06.

CLBS stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 85,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

