Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at TD Securities

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CXB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total transaction of C$72,014.40.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

