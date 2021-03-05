Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%.

CLXT traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. 839,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,745. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLXT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Calyxt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

