Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,955 Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $19,414,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $13,760,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $10,631,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.72.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.