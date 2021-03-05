Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of H. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 926,711 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $36,723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 484,592 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $9,673,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $5,992,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,490 shares of company stock worth $5,388,026 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:H opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $92.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Longbow Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.