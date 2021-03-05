Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 229.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $37,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $177.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.55. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $191.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

