Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $250,000 in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Digimarc by 534.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Digimarc during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Digimarc during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

In other Digimarc news, Director James T. Richardson sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $97,198.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,939.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 32,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,678,437.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,198,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,562 shares of company stock worth $2,868,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

