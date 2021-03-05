Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of SZNE stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

