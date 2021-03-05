Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $39,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $25,718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $210.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.11 and a 200-day moving average of $204.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

