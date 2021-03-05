Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,373 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMT opened at $11.42 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

In other news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $91,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $86,240.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at $339,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $195,170. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

