Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.46

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.46 and last traded at $43.38, with a volume of 675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. Raymond James raised Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $642.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. White bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $116,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Camden National by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Camden National by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

