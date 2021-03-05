Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CANF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 375,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,642. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.10. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,648.57% and a negative return on equity of 215.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 812.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.