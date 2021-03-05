Canaccord Genuity Boosts RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target to $16.00

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

RADA stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.49 million, a PE ratio of 204.50 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

