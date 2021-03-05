Canaccord Genuity Boosts Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $30.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.88.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $585.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

