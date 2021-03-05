Canaccord Genuity Lowers Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) to Hold

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Pollard Banknote in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of PBKOF stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

