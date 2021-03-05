Canaccord Genuity Raises CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$38.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.50.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$37.35 on Tuesday. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.26 and a twelve month high of C$38.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 957.69.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.