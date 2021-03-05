Canaccord Genuity Raises Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $32.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Noble Financial cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 74,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,289. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $273,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,020 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 700,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

