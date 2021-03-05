Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 273,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.