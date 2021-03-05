Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$45.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.80.

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.14. 4,052,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$40.41.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.19, for a total transaction of C$679,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at C$3,189,673.03. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.90, for a total transaction of C$239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,967,751.50. Insiders have sold 191,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,011 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

