Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock opened at $351.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $379.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.