Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to $39.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBWBF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.82.

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

