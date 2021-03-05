Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWB has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.73.

TSE CWB opened at C$34.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.29. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$15.70 and a 12 month high of C$34.52. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

